Ask the Lawyer: Winter weather safety

(WTNH) – We have a lot to talk about with New Haven attorney Tara Knight. We covered everything from your rights if you get hurt cleaning up snow, to President Trump’s travel ban.

Some of the questions we asked:

–Cleaning your driveway after snow could be a safety issue. What if you slip and fall?

-What if someone else falls on a slippery sidewalk in front of your home?

-Convicted Cheshire home invasions killer Joshua Komisarjevsky wants a new trial. What happens next?

-President Trump says he’ll fight the unanimous decision against his travel ban. How could the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court impact the outcome?

Watch the video below for Knight’s answers.

