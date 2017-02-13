At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others sought

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
In this image taken from video, rescue personnel work at the site of an avalanche at Lavachet Wall in Tignes, France Monday Feb. 13, 2017. French rescue workers say a number of skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps near the resort of Tignes with others being pulled out of the snow with shovels. (AP Photo)
In this image taken from video, rescue personnel work at the site of an avalanche at Lavachet Wall in Tignes, France Monday Feb. 13, 2017. French rescue workers say a number of skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps near the resort of Tignes with others being pulled out of the snow with shovels. (AP Photo)

PARIS (AP) — At least four skiers were killed in an avalanche Monday in the French Alps near the resort of Tignes, and rescuers say they are trying to dig out five others from the snow with shovels. Many in the group are reported to be related.

By mid-afternoon, the town of Tignes said that chances of finding survivors among those five “are slim.”

The avalanche — about 100 meters (330 feet) wide and 400 meters (1,300 feet) long — struck the mountain about 2,100 meters (6,900 feet) in altitude in an off-piste sector known as Toviere. The area is popular for its extensive slopes and stunning views.

A group of nine people had been skiing off piste with a guide near the main Tignes slopes when the avalanche hit, according to the Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville.

Many were members of the same family, according to the Tignes statement. The skiers are believed to be French and were equipped with locator devices, it said.

An Alps Security rescue worker said the bodies of the four dead had been retrieved by early afternoon. He said the five other skiers have been located and were “in the process of being extracted” from the snow. The rescuer, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said it is unclear whether all five were still alive.

He said about 40 people were working on the rescue, which involved helicopters and local ski instructors.

The avalanche risk in the area Monday was evaluated at three on a five-point scale. Other slopes at the resort were still open on Monday, the first day of the British winter school holidays.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s