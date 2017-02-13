Bank Manager Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Customer Accounts

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bank manager has pleaded guilty to embezzling funds from Webster Bank Corporation.  According to court documents and statements made in court, Carrie Caesar was a long-time employee of Webster Bank where she served in a variety of roles, including bank teller, account manager and, most recently, as manager of the Avon branch office.  Between 2003 and 2016, Caesar withdrew at least $535,600 from customers’ Webster Bank accounts without their knowledge or permission, and used the embezzled money for her own purposes.

Caesar targeted primarily six customers, all of whom were at least 79 years old and with whom she had developed a relationship as an account manager.  She scheduled to be sentenced in Hartford in May.

 

 

