Bradley back up and running after snow delays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is back up and running and snow removal efforts are ongoing as of Monday morning, February 13.

Airport officials say some of the incoming and outgoing flights are still impacted.

So if you are heading to the airport this morning, make sure to contact your airline first to confirm your flight.

You can also get real time flight information on Bradley International Airport’s website: www.flybdl.org and on twitter @BDLFlightInfo.

There were delays and cancellations on Sunday, February 12 because of the storm.

