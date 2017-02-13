Car with 2 kids inside rolls backwards and hits fence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car with a 9-year-old and 1-year-old rolled backwards into a fence last Monday evening. It happened on Main Street in Hartford. Police say the driver of the car, 49-year-old Delmar Wedderburn, left the kids inside the vehicle while he went into a nearby market. According to police, the car’s shifter was in reverse and both kids were in the backseat in a car seat and seatbelt. Neither child was injured. Police say if the fence hadn’t been there to stop the car, it likely would have rolled down a hill and into a home. Police searched the car and found .35 ounces of marijuana stuffed into a water bottle. Wedderburn was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and a possession charge. He’s also accused of having illegally tinted windows.

