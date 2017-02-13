Chief Engineer

By Published: Updated:
news 8 mytv9 dual Logo

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title
Chief Engineer

Requisition Number
17-00814

Area of Interest
Engineering

Position Type
Full-time

Job Information
A strong background in RF technology, digital, broadcast equipment and IT is required. Managing all technical equipment including cameras, SNG/ENG vehicles, servers, transmitters, towers, IT equipment, studio production equipment Ensuring compliance with FCC rules and regulations Working with News, and other departments regarding equipment problems as well as taking into account immediate and future needs Managing a technical team that supports the station’ s operations Strong communication skills written/verbal.

Tech Skills:
Hardware:
Transmitter Automation Systems
Chyron
GV K2 Summit
GV Stratus
Miranda

Operating System:
Windows
Linux
Software:
Crispin
Overdrive
Edius

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

Apply Online: http://www.nexstar.tv/careers-lin/
Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.
Job Type: Full-time

Description
This position is responsible for current and future technical operation of the station and the overall facility. They are responsible for the daily management of broadcast and IT Engineers. They ensure that the WTNH technical facilities operate at the highest quality within required guidelines and the established budget. They evaluate and recommend new technology to support WFLA’s operating goals and objectives and in times of technical and/or operational crisis, managing and guiding other station employees to a successful outcome, while protecting personnel and hardware. This is a full-time, exempt position.A strong background in RF technology, digital, broadcast equipment and IT is required. Managing all technical equipment including cameras, SNG/ENG vehicles, servers, transmitters, towers, IT equipment, studio production equipment Ensuring compliance with FCC rules and regulations Working with News, and other departments regarding equipment problems as well as taking into account immediate and future needs Managing a technical team that supports the station’ s operations Strong communication skills written/verbal.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s