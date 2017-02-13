To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Chief Engineer

Requisition Number

17-00814

Area of Interest

Engineering

Position Type

Full-time

Job Information

A strong background in RF technology, digital, broadcast equipment and IT is required. Managing all technical equipment including cameras, SNG/ENG vehicles, servers, transmitters, towers, IT equipment, studio production equipment Ensuring compliance with FCC rules and regulations Working with News, and other departments regarding equipment problems as well as taking into account immediate and future needs Managing a technical team that supports the station’ s operations Strong communication skills written/verbal.

Tech Skills:

Hardware:

Transmitter Automation Systems

Chyron

GV K2 Summit

GV Stratus

Miranda

Operating System:

Windows

Linux

Software:

Crispin

Overdrive

Edius

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

Apply Online: http://www.nexstar.tv/careers-lin/

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

Job Type: Full-time

Description

This position is responsible for current and future technical operation of the station and the overall facility. They are responsible for the daily management of broadcast and IT Engineers. They ensure that the WTNH technical facilities operate at the highest quality within required guidelines and the established budget. They evaluate and recommend new technology to support WFLA’s operating goals and objectives and in times of technical and/or operational crisis, managing and guiding other station employees to a successful outcome, while protecting personnel and hardware. This is a full-time, exempt position.A strong background in RF technology, digital, broadcast equipment and IT is required. Managing all technical equipment including cameras, SNG/ENG vehicles, servers, transmitters, towers, IT equipment, studio production equipment Ensuring compliance with FCC rules and regulations Working with News, and other departments regarding equipment problems as well as taking into account immediate and future needs Managing a technical team that supports the station’ s operations Strong communication skills written/verbal.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.