Coat of slush could make for slippery conditions in Waterbury

By Published: Updated:
waterbury-slush

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– This icy morning has closed a lot of schools again for Monday.

News 8’s Kent Pierce was in Waterbury where school has been shut down for the third day in a row due to the winter weather.

While the past few days in Waterbury we saw cars struggling to get up even little hills because of the snowy conditions, it’s not that kind of day Monday. It’s now more of a slushy snow.  But drivers should still take it slow because if it does freeze, it will get slippery.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s