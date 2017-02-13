Coat of slush could make for slippery conditions in Waterbury

Related Coverage Icy roads and sidewalks for the shoreline

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– This icy morning has closed a lot of schools again for Monday.

News 8’s Kent Pierce was in Waterbury where school has been shut down for the third day in a row due to the winter weather.

A coating of slush on #Waterbury‘s streets is enough to shut down schools for 3rd day in a row. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/TxJPaqCmwu — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 13, 2017

While the past few days in Waterbury we saw cars struggling to get up even little hills because of the snowy conditions, it’s not that kind of day Monday. It’s now more of a slushy snow. But drivers should still take it slow because if it does freeze, it will get slippery.