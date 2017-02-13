Collecting America’s vintage college pennants



(WTNH) — Where did you go to college? Chances are Steven Melillo has a vintage pennant for your school. He has large ones and small ones, each has a story. He knows everything there is to know about when they were made, the materials and the stories behind them. He brought in part of his collection, which numbers in the thousands.

“I just love the mascot on all the pieces this is a company called Collegiate Gate of Aims. They were located in Iowa until 1967 when unfortunately the factory was burned to the ground, a fire started and it just leveled the factory and they never rebuilt, they became Collegiate Pacific, I believe, years later, but these are from 1967 on back for sure we know that because of the fire so we can date them, but these are the most sought after pieces by the average collector or someone wanting something great or cool for their home,” said Melillo.

The minutiae he knows about pennants. To find out more about his collection of pennants, click here.