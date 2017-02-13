Convicted felon gets 5-year prison term for having gun

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Stamford man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a loaded Beretta handgun with a high-capacity magazine and laser sight.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson also sentenced 35-year-old Charles Barnes on Friday to three years of probation.

Barnes had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Police stopped his car in December 2015 and found a 9 mm pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in the glove box. Prosecutors say he also had 16 bags of marijuana packaged for sale.

Barnes was previously convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and two counts of second-degree assault.

