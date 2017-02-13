Convicted felon gets 5-year prison term for having gun

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Stamford man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a loaded Beretta handgun with a high-capacity magazine and laser sight.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson also sentenced 35-year-old Charles Barnes on Friday to three years of probation.

Barnes had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Police stopped his car in December 2015 and found a 9 mm pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in the glove box. Prosecutors say he also had 16 bags of marijuana packaged for sale.

Barnes was previously convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and two counts of second-degree assault.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s