Experiences make for popular, inexpensive Valentine’s Day gifts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Valentine’s Day is Tuesday and if you’re looking for something different to do with your significant other we’ve got your back. We are helping you stretch your dollar with some ideas that won’t break the bank.

Sometimes experiences make the best gifts, spending time with your special someone rather than spending so much money on gifts.

If you like the idea of that, here a few inexpensive ideas.

You can surprise them with a new set of vows, maybe a homemade candlelight dinner to go with it.

Instead of buying expensive chocolates, bake heart-shaped cookies. If you have kids, this could be a family activity.

Maybe try to recreate your first date: visit the same restaurant or go to the movies like you did back then.

Or put together a photo album of some of your favorite moments from the last year.

Another idea- experience something new in Connecticut. Try a new restaurant or even experience the chocolate trail.  Randy Fiveash, the Director of Connecticut’s office of tourism says there are great opportunities to experience the state and a few freebies along the way.

“They’re giving away free samples, free chocolates, free  whatever it may be and they’re bundling it all together so it’s low cost once they get there,” said Randy Fiveash, Director of Connecticut’s Office of Tourism.

For a look at other events going on around the state head to CTvisit.com.

