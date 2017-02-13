GE chief drops price of Connecticut home again

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2002, file photo, shows the General Electric Co., corporate headquarters campus in Fairfield, Conn. GE's consideration of moving their headquarters out of Connecticut was among the top stories in the state for 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has dropped the price of his Connecticut mansion again.

The Hour reports that the home in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan is now on the market for $4.725 million, down from just under $5 million.

The more than 11,000-square foot home with six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms on four acres of land was bought by Immelt and his wife, Andrea, in 2001 for $5.3 million. It was built in 2000.

The Immelts listed the home for sale last year for $5.5 million as GE readied to move its global headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, Connecticut.

The listing by Houlihan Lawrence says the home has a gourmet kitchen, solarium and an exercise room.

