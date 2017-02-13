Healthy Snacks for Winter

By Published: Updated:
c4ab4875c0da435c86c97861eb4ebe34

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You might like to hibernate, but it doesn’t mean you have to eat more calories and pack on the pounds!

Bianca will show us filling and tasty snacks all under 300 calories that will help you get by between meals.

  1. Muuna Cottage Cheese snacks -under 130 calories. These are the Chobani’s of cottage cheese. Delicious and creamy, and can be like a dessert too
  2. Popcorn that you can make yourself just by buying kernels- coconut oil, light olive oil and using spices you have in your pantry to create a healthy flavoring (under 150 / savory)
  3. Smart bagel (they’re really thin bagels) with low calorie cream cheese spread
  4. Mayo-free waldorf salad – a recipe that has a nice mixture of fruit, veggies and protein
  5. Banana sundae -sliced bananas drizzled with Manuka Doctor honey (2 tbsp) and lightly sprinked with coconut flakes and chia seeds
  6. Avocado tostada – You make a spicy guacamole mixture and then put it on top of tostada shell, which is around 50 calories much less than a big slice of bread and it’s gluten free

 

For more recipe ideas visit Mizzfit.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s