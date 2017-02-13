Healthy Snacks for Winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You might like to hibernate, but it doesn’t mean you have to eat more calories and pack on the pounds!

Bianca will show us filling and tasty snacks all under 300 calories that will help you get by between meals.

Muuna Cottage Cheese snacks -under 130 calories. These are the Chobani’s of cottage cheese. Delicious and creamy, and can be like a dessert too Popcorn that you can make yourself just by buying kernels- coconut oil, light olive oil and using spices you have in your pantry to create a healthy flavoring (under 150 / savory) Smart bagel (they’re really thin bagels) with low calorie cream cheese spread Mayo-free waldorf salad – a recipe that has a nice mixture of fruit, veggies and protein Banana sundae -sliced bananas drizzled with Manuka Doctor honey (2 tbsp) and lightly sprinked with coconut flakes and chia seeds Avocado tostada – You make a spicy guacamole mixture and then put it on top of tostada shell, which is around 50 calories much less than a big slice of bread and it’s gluten free

For more recipe ideas visit Mizzfit.com