High winds blow through New London county

preston-wind-car-port

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — This is the kind of day when you have to be careful getting out of the car. A big gust of wind can push the car door out of your grip and swing it open quickly.

montville wind tree 1 High winds blow through New London countyIt also can flip over a carport which News 8 saw in Preston.

Strong winds also kept flags blowing straight and made the chimes on Marge Leary’s porch a little less charming because of the constant sounds.

“They’re saying I think gusts I think up to 40, 50 miles an hour. I believe it at times,” says Leary with a laugh as she talks about how loud the chimes can be. “Oh yes.”montville wind tree 2 High winds blow through New London county

It was so windy one of her chimes blew off onto the porch and a large tree blew across Old Colchester Road blocking the path of a school bus.

“We were beginning work and we heard a low pow and the power went out,” says Stacy Radford at P&J Trucking also in Montville where the lights went out Monday morning.

preston wind car port High winds blow through New London countyThe tree in front of the shop didn’t take down the power lines on Cook Drive. The wind was so strong that the tree swayed so much among the power lines it knocked out power to nearly a thousand homes and businesses in town.

“No actual wire down but they did cut quite a bit off of the tree already,” says Radford.

Fortunately Radford had a generator to keep the phone lines at P&J Trucking open until power was restored.preston wind flags High winds blow through New London county

“This tree has been a source of aggravation for us for some time so I”m glad it’s finally coming down,” says Radford.

