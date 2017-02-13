Highway reopened after tractor trailer accident in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate-395 in Plainfield is back open after a jackknifed tractor trailer leaked fuel onto the highway.

The Plainfield and Griswold Fire Departments responded to Interstate-395 Northbound near exit 28 Sunday night on reports of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

When crews arrived, they realized both of the truck’s saddle tanks were leaking diesel fuel, creating a large spill.

Both sides of the highway had to be shut down while Connecticut DEEP Hazardous Materials officials reported to the scene to help with the cleanup.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.