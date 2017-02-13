Hold On To Your Hat!

It’s a tricky start out there with ice this morning. Wind is the big weather story later on!

We had some tricky snow showers overnight that covered much of the ice out there! Very slick conditions waiting for you out there! Be careful! even if your air temperature is 33 to 35 degrees, the ground temperature is only about 27° making it icy. Wear good shoes too!

The wind is starting to pick up and will get stronger through the mid-late morning hours! I am expecting gusts over 50mph for much of the afternoon behind the departing storm! Some scattered power outages possible. We had about 1800 outages the last time winds reached up this high. With the added ice out there we could double that outage number today.

Wednesday’s storm is not looking as impressive with light rain possibly ending as snow. Have a good day and be careful! -Gil