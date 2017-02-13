How strong were the winds on Monday? Check out these reports

A rapidly intensifying winter storm spared Connecticut from another around of very heavy snow, but it brought a myriad of other problems instead. 2-6″ of snow fell throughout the state on Sunday, and some areas saw several hours of freezing rain in the evening. The hallmark of the storm, however, may be the very strong winds which peaked during the day on Monday. There were widespread 50+ mph gusts in Connecticut, and some towns had gusts to 60 mph including Bridgeport. That was one of the highest gusts in all of New England from the storm. Thankfully, there was not a lot of heavy/wet snow on tree branches, and while some lost electricity on Monday, power outages were not widespread. The wind will gradually diminish Monday night, falling to 10-20 mph after midnight.

Check out some of the peak wind gusts aggregated by the National Weather Service.

***********************PEAK WIND GUST*********************** LOCATION MAX WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS GUST OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 60 1211 PM 2/13 ASOS 1 SSW STAMFORD 57 1143 AM 2/13 CWOP DANBURY AIRPORT 43 1037 AM 2/13 ASOS 2 ENE FAIRFIELD 42 343 PM 2/13 CWOP STAMFORD 40 1237 PM 2/13 CWOP ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 52 1210 PM 2/13 ASOS MERIDEN AIRPORT 46 850 AM 2/13 ASOS WATERBURY AIRPORT 44 1150 AM 2/13 AWOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 53 849 AM 2/13 ASOS 1 NNE NEW LONDON 53 1239 PM 2/13 WXFLOW 4 ESE MYSTIC 49 801 AM 2/13 WXFLOW 3 ENE SALEM 48 113 PM 2/13 CWOP 3 NNW NIANTIC 47 853 AM 2/13 CWOP ...HARTFORD COUNTY... 1 WNW WINDSOR LOCKS 51 829 AM 2/13 BRADLEY AIRPORT 3 SE HARTFORD 42 335 PM 2/13 BRAINARD AIRPORT ...TOLLAND COUNTY... STORRS 53 1225 PM 2/13 HAM RADIO ...WINDHAM COUNTY... 3 NE WILLIMANTIC 46 335 PM 2/13 WILLIMANTIC AIRPORT