How strong were the winds on Monday? Check out these reports

A rapidly intensifying winter storm spared Connecticut from another around of very heavy snow, but it brought a myriad of other problems instead. 2-6″  of snow fell throughout the state on Sunday, and some areas saw several hours of freezing rain in the evening. The hallmark of the storm, however, may be the very strong winds which peaked during the day on Monday. There were widespread 50+ mph gusts in Connecticut, and some towns had gusts to 60 mph including Bridgeport. That was one of the highest gusts in all of New England from the storm. Thankfully, there was not a lot of heavy/wet snow on tree branches, and while some lost electricity on Monday, power outages were not widespread. The wind will gradually diminish Monday night, falling to 10-20 mph after midnight.

peak gusts How strong were the winds on Monday? Check out these reports

Check out some of the peak wind gusts aggregated by the National Weather Service.

***********************PEAK WIND GUST***********************

LOCATION             MAX WIND     TIME/DATE   COMMENTS                   
                        GUST            OF 
                         MPH    MEASUREMENT

CONNECTICUT

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY...
   BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT      60  1211 PM  2/13  ASOS                    
   1 SSW STAMFORD          57  1143 AM  2/13  CWOP                    
   DANBURY AIRPORT         43  1037 AM  2/13  ASOS                    
   2 ENE FAIRFIELD         42   343 PM  2/13  CWOP                    
   STAMFORD                40  1237 PM  2/13  CWOP                    

...NEW HAVEN COUNTY...
   NEW HAVEN AIRPORT       52  1210 PM  2/13  ASOS                    
   MERIDEN AIRPORT         46   850 AM  2/13  ASOS                    
   WATERBURY AIRPORT       44  1150 AM  2/13  AWOS                    

...NEW LONDON COUNTY...
   GROTON AIRPORT          53   849 AM  2/13  ASOS                    
   1 NNE NEW LONDON        53  1239 PM  2/13  WXFLOW                  
   4 ESE MYSTIC            49   801 AM  2/13  WXFLOW                  
   3 ENE SALEM             48   113 PM  2/13  CWOP                    
   3 NNW NIANTIC           47   853 AM  2/13  CWOP         

...HARTFORD COUNTY...
   1 WNW WINDSOR LOCKS     51   829 AM  2/13  BRADLEY AIRPORT         
   3 SE HARTFORD           42   335 PM  2/13  BRAINARD AIRPORT        

...TOLLAND COUNTY...
   STORRS                  53  1225 PM  2/13  HAM RADIO               

...WINDHAM COUNTY...
   3 NE WILLIMANTIC        46   335 PM  2/13  WILLIMANTIC AIRPORT

