I-84 to remain closed in Tolland for hazmat cleanup

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers say the eastbound lanes of I-84 are likely to be shut down through Monday afternoon, after a tractor trailer carrying hazmat tipped over in Tolland on Sunday evening.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are assisting Connecticut State Police in removing containers of hazmat that spilled off of a tractor trailer around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the tractor trailer was eastbound on I-84, about a quarter-mile west of exit 68, when it teetered off the roadway, resting on its side about 30 feet down an embankment.

#CTtraffic: I-84 EASTBOUND x67 Tolland remains CLOSED as DEEP/HAZMAT crews remove hazmat containers over next few hours. Seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/dizPtylaIG — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 13, 2017

The highway was shut down until about 2 a.m., to ensure that the “numerous hazardous materials in containers” were not a threat to the public. Neighbors on Metcalf Road were asked to evacuate and, on Monday morning, EPA contractors deployed air quality monitors as a precaution. They reported “no threat to the public.”

The recovery and removal of the hazmat containers was delayed, made more difficult by snow and ice.

MVA UPDATE: #TT is below grade approx 30′ from travel portion of I84. Snow & ice are making recovery of #HAZMAT containers difficult. pic.twitter.com/YVGDMGdBJN — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 13, 2017

The operator, 50-year-old Raymond Flowers, complained of neck and back pain, according to first responders in Tolland. An ambulance was requested for evaluation.

Blowers was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for the icy and slushy roadway conditions.

State troopers are positioned around the scene, facilitating detours.