I-84 to remain closed in Tolland for hazmat cleanup

By Published: Updated:
(@TollandAlert)
(@TollandAlert)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers say the eastbound lanes of I-84 are likely to be shut down through Monday afternoon, after a tractor trailer carrying hazmat tipped over in Tolland on Sunday evening.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are assisting Connecticut State Police in removing containers of hazmat that spilled off of a tractor trailer around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the tractor trailer was eastbound on I-84, about a quarter-mile west of exit 68, when it teetered off the roadway, resting on its side about 30 feet down an embankment.

The highway was shut down until about 2 a.m., to ensure that the “numerous hazardous materials in containers” were not a threat to the public. Neighbors on Metcalf Road were asked to evacuate and, on Monday morning, EPA contractors deployed air quality monitors as a precaution. They reported “no threat to the public.”

The recovery and removal of the hazmat containers was delayed, made more difficult by snow and ice.

 

The operator, 50-year-old Raymond Flowers, complained of neck and back pain, according to first responders in Tolland. An ambulance was requested for evaluation.

Blowers was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for the icy and slushy roadway conditions.

State troopers are positioned around the scene, facilitating detours.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s