Icy roads and sidewalks for the shoreline

Related Coverage Very icy and becoming very windy for Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As you’re getting ready, you might notice another coating on your car Monday morning. That is of course on top of the snow that dropped Sunday.

News 8’s Stephanie Simon has a look at the roads and sidewalks along the Shoreline.

Related: Very icy and becoming very windy for Monday

What do the sidewalks look like near you?

Here’s a look at a section of State Street in #NewHaven. @WTNH #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/HIBBD70T3u — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) February 13, 2017

In New Haven specifically, there are lot of snow banks and icy sidewalk so you’re going to want to be careful even when walking, especially if you don’t have snow boots on. In terms of clearing off those sidewalks, it’s the business or property owners responsibility to have it cleaned in 24 hours after the storm. If you don’t, you could get warnings or a fine.