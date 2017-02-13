Independent Living Centers may be casualty of Malloy budget cut

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hidden deep in Governor Dannel Malloy‘s new budget plan is a cut that would impact thousands in Connecticut living with disabilities.

The state’s five regional ‘Independent Living Center’ are facing the reality that all state funding could soon come to an end. Three of those centers; Naugatuck, Stratford and West Haven serve all of the residents in Southern Connecticut. The other two are in Norwich and Hartford.

Fifty-seven-year-old Anthony Lorick of Ansonia was paralyzed from waist down in a car crash on Halloween night in 2010. He says that the ‘Independent Living Center’ in West Haven helped him

get his life back.

“They taught me how to be self-reliant and it’s been a blessing ever since,” said Lorick.

Seventy-year-old Meg Adams of North Haven suffered a traumatic brain injury in childhood. As an adult, she spent eleven years in a nursing home and lost her ability to speak. With the help of the Independent Living Center, she’s now able to live on her own with a live-in aide. Her health has improved and she’s recovered the ability to speak.

“Previous governors have always helped us and funded us. Most of us have lost what we had because we can’t work,” said Adams.

Sixty-five-year-old Susan St. John of Madison was laid off from her part-time job at the West Haven center during last year’s budget cuts. She volunteers because it gives her a sense of purpose to help others.

The director, Marc Anthony Gallucci, says this final proposed cut about $40,000 to each center is their core funding for wages and to pay the rent. If it goes they’ll have to close up.

“We transition people from nursing homes back into the community where it’s a lot less expensive than being in a nursing home and we prevent people from going into nursing homes,” said Gallucci.

A spokesman for the governor’s budget director, Ben Barnes, would only say that in the effort to close a $1.7 billion deficit, there were difficult program reductions for those that depend on this help. The thought of losing it is hard to bare.

“My independence, my quality of life, my ability to do and go where I need to go on my own,” said Lorick.

Several estimates place the savings from keeping people out of expensive nursing homes averages about $10 million a year. The director says that for the sake of saving about $200,000 the governor is “killing the goose that lays the golden egg.”