To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Job Title

INTEGRATED DIGITAL SPECIALIST

Requisition Number

17-00813

Area of Interest

Sales

Position Type

Full-time

Job Information:

INTEGRATED DIGITAL SPECIALIST

As a member of the Nexstar digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Amplify, Nexstar’s Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the objective of advancing client objectives.

Responsibilities:

* Digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market

* Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets

* Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships

* Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

* Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

* Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends). Assist with training sales team on digital marketing services

* Conduct educational forums and/or seminars for clients

* Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue

* Effective closer

* Consistently communicate with clients

* Effective in “four-legged” call situations

Requirements:

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Experience:

* 1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

* Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients.

* Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

* Effective communication and client presentation skills

* Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

* Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

* Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

* Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

* Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

* Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

* Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business

* Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

Apply Online: http://www.nexstar.tv/careers-lin/

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

Job Type: Full-time

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal