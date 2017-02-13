Keeping your personal information safe at the gas pump

(WTNH) — The credit card companies have recently embedded chips into their cards as a safety precautions, but one place that doesn’t take the chips yet, gas pumps. Thieves are taking full advantage of it with hidden skimmers.

“I know as of right now we have had about 35 recently,” said Daryl Owens from the Department of Consumer Protection.

Owens took us on an inspection as he looked for these scammers inside gas pumps. Thieves attach them on the inside the pump out of sight, so when you swipe, you lose. The transaction goes through, but in the process, the skimmer stores your credit card information. You don’t know it! The gas station doesn’t know it! The credit card company doesn’t know it! Owens says the thieves then come back to download your personal information.

“Usually with Bluetooth technology, they will store a couple thousand numbers, and they just come back park next to the pump and download it,” said Owens.

Detective Kimberly Borkowski is part of the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force and showed us two skimmers. They do electronic DNA on the devices, trying to track them back to the owners.

“These were found at a gas station in Hartford that is right off the interstate so traveled by a lot of people. When we sent this to the lab we did have a dozens of victims from here,” said Borkowski.

Detectives say skimmers are incredibly lucrative. You can swipe your card, they can take your number and start profiting within 24 hours.

So to protect yourself be sure to:

Use the pump closest to the building (thieves usually placed the scanner furthest away from watchful eyes)

look for the safety seal (each pump should have one, if it’s broken the pump has been tampered with. Let the gas station now.)

Pay inside and have the clerk run your card.