Local senator calls on Trump to abandon Muslim ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– This weekend, the Trump administration said it will continue to push for a ban on travel from seven Muslim countries. Monday morning, religious leaders and Connecticut’s senior senator gathered in Hartford to condemn the ban.

There were Jews, Christians, Muslims, Christians now living with Muslims, all saying banning a religion is wrong. It took place in a Christian community center in Hartford, but the message was that all of us came to this country as either immigrants or refugees, and those who first settled New England came here to escape religious persecution.

Senator Blumenthal said the Trump administration’s ban on travel into American from seven largely Muslim countries actually makes American less safe, because it seems to validate the Muslim world’s fears that America wants to fight a holy war against Islam. Among those speaking were those who actively fought in the court system to get the stay that suspended the ban. That ban they say separated families and kept people from returning to their productive lives in the U.S.

“Many of them actually lived in the United States for years, who had green cards, who were residents of this land, who were serving the American public, doing a lot of great good,” said Mongi Dhaouadi, CT Council on American Islamic Relations.

“We urge the president, abandon the Muslim ban. Abandon a religious-based test,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

The Trump administration has said it will continue to fight for the ban in the court, and possibly write a new, different executive order to also try to impose restriction on countries it says present a national security risk to the United States. A group of Yale law students plans to be back in court in New York City next week to fight the ban.

Another speaker brought up another point that is getting overlooked in all this. Trump has lowered the number of Syrian refugees America will accept from 110,000 to 50,000. The director of a refugee group says that by denying help to 60,000 people, some of them will die.