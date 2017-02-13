Massachusetts man arrested on DUI charges after crashing car twice

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Massachusetts man is behind bars after being wanted on failure to appear warrant. Police responded to a car accident at the intersection of Mapleton Avenue and Hickory Street on February 10th.

A witness told police the accident happened in Agawam, Massachusetts but one of the drivers did not stop at the scene. The witness followed the car to Suffield where the driver crashed and got away by foot.

Police were able to locate Sergey Domnenko, 50, of Agawam, Massachusetts in a wooded area. Domnenko was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drug, operating motor vehicle other than motorcycle without a license, and failure to drive in proper lane.

He is scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on February 14th.