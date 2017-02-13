Meriden man to sue city over son’s publicized arrest

Related Coverage 2 Meriden men arrested after gun was thrown out of car

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Meriden man has notified city officials of his intent to sue the city and its police department over the publicized arrest of his son.

The Record-Journal reports that Christopher Dingwell and his son, Christopher Jr., filed notice last week that stated the family is seeking “compensation and indemnification” from the city.

The younger Dingwell was arrested last March on charges including possession of a facsimile firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon.

A news release announcing Dingwell’s arrest was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The intent to sue says publicizing the incident was an attempt “to cause embarrassment” to father and son.

Chief Jeffry Cossette says his department routinely uses social media to highlight the work of its officers.

City attorney Deborah Moore couldn’t be reached for comment.

