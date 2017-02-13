Must Have Items For Women on the Go

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kamie shows us items that you can take with you daily, as you go from meeting to meeting, that will help you feel and look your best while being functional and help take some things off your back.

These items also help shave minutes off of your day, saving you time and making you more efficient on the go.

The perfect all in one pocketbook-one that has organized pouches inside so that you have easy access to your phone, keys, etc. This way you are not wasting time rummaging through your bag.

The perfect pair of flats- that are comfortable and stylish, because we can’t always run in heels.

The perfect planner- to help us remember our daily tasks and appointments.

Beauty needs- easy items that fit in your purse, but give you refreshed skin in just seconds. So that you can slap on that perfect red lipstick and feel your best.

Face mist- did you break a sweat running from meeting to meeting? Spritz your skin on the go, for a dewy, fresh faced look.

A fresh fragrance- something that you can spritz on as you are out the door, so that you smell amazing and feel more confident.

