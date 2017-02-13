New Haven neighborhood residents say roads are a mess days after snow storm



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Newhallville residents said the streets in their section of New Haven are more like ice skating rinks days after wintry weather began.

Cherese Chambers told News 8 she has a message to the city,

Can you guys get some plow trucks down here so that we are able to see the street too? It’s just a mess. An icy, slushy mess.”

Newhallville neighbors say the roads are a mess, and dangerous. They’re still struggling to get around.

“It’s hard to get in and out. I gotta take this three-year-old now in the house climbing over the snow,” said Paul Reeves.

The city said their response to the blizzard was full-throttle. New Haven city spokesman Laurence Grotheer added,

More than 50 trucks between the public works department and the parks and recreation department, in additional there were ten private contractors brought on.”

Residents we spoke with in Newhallville said their roads never got plowed.

“They had sixty snow plows out and we aren’t seen one. Not one on Lilac street,” said Chambers.

“I didn’t see not one, not one,” said Reeves.

“The snow fell so fast on Thursday that city working were concentrating on the routs to keep them clear for emergency vehicles and some of the side street had a chance to accumulate on the side streets. That snow got packed down,” said Grotheer.

The city said hundreds of people throughout New Haven didn’t comply with the parking ban, making it difficult for plow drivers.

“We try to endorse whatever they say but it’s still just a bad job,” said Ben Evans.

Residents told News 8 the city can do a better job.

“It’s a constant constant battle to make sure we get our proper services,” said Alder Delphine Clyburn, Ward 20 Newhallville.