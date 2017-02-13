Norwalk House Fire Starts in Kitchen Firefighter Hurt

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk Firefighter was hurt searching for people inside the home during a morning house fire Monday, February 13th. He was burned on his neck searching the second floor during the fire. Officials say the house fire started in the kitchen of the home on Kettle Road and spread to the second floor bedroom.

Firefighters arrived to find the home well involved with fire and smoke. They were able to knock the fire down within 20 minutes of arrival and crews continued to open up the attic and walls to expose trapped fire. The three enants of the home weren’t home at the time. The home owners are out of the country. The tenants are saying with friends since the house has been deemed a safety hazard.

The firefighter who was injured was treated at the scene and is recovering. Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.