Parole denied for New York woman who helped 2 killers escape

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 15, 2015, file photo, Joyce Mitchell appears before Judge Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh, N.Y., City Court for a hearing. The New York prison worker accused of smuggling hacksaw blades in frozen hamburger meat to two killers who later broke out and spent more than two weeks on the run will face charges in court and will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. (G.N. Miller/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this June 15, 2015, file photo, Joyce Mitchell appears before Judge Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh, N.Y., City Court for a hearing. The New York prison worker accused of smuggling hacksaw blades in frozen hamburger meat to two killers who later broke out and spent more than two weeks on the run will face charges in court and will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. (G.N. Miller/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who helped two killers escape from a maximum-security facility in northern New York in 2015, was denied her first bid for early release on Monday, with a state parole board saying that despite her good conduct behind bars she probably would break the law again if she were freed.

Mitchell had a parole hearing last week at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County. In its decision released Monday, the board said Mitchell’s release would be “incompatible with the welfare of society.”

The 52-year-old Mitchell was sentenced to 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison for helping murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape in June 2015 from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, near the Canadian border. She had supervised them in the prison’s tailor shop.

Three weeks into a massive manhunt, Matt was killed by searchers in woods west of the prison. Sweat was shot and captured two days later near the border.

The parole board said Mitchell was “emotionally unstable and easily manipulated,” which allowed the inmates to talk her into helping them escape.

“You allowed your common sense and supervisory duties to be compromised by developing unprofessional relationships with Matt and Sweat,” the parole board wrote.

The board chastised her for not telling anyone about the escape as it was happening and for failing to give a full, truthful disclosure of information to investigators or even to the parole board.

The board said it considered letters of support written by Mitchell’s husband, Lyle, their son and others who described her “positive qualities.” But it questioned the propriety of her stated goal to work in criminal justice again after her release.

Mitchell smuggled hacksaw blades and other tools to the inmates, who used them to cut through a steel cell wall and several steam pipes to make an escape route to a manhole outside the prison walls.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s