PD: Couple attacked by group of males at Meriden grocery store

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a husband and wife were attacked at a Meriden grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 3 p.m., they received a call of an assault at the Stop & Shop at 485 Broad Street. Upon arrival, it was learned that a 28-year-old male victim and his wife had been walking to the grocery store when five unidentified males began to verbally harass them from a car.

While the couple tried to ignore the males, the group parked their car and walked alongside the couple into the store, continuing to harass them, before surrounding them.

Police say one of the males then threatened to punch the victim’s wife, and when the male victim objected, he was struck by one of the suspects from behind. He was punched in the face and rendered unconscious. The victim lost several teeth and needed medical treatment following the attack.

Police say the victims did not know any of the suspects and the harassment and assault appear to be unprovoked. Police were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspects, as well as the white Ford Fusion they had been driving in.

The suspects appear to range in age from 18 years old into their late 20’s. Anyone with formation on any of the suspects is urged to contact police at (203) 630-4178. All calls will be kept confidential.