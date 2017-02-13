Snowy New Haven Sidewalks: Who’s responsible? Who’s getting fined?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re having trouble getting around because of snowy sidewalks, you’re not alone and that’s why New Haven public works is enforcing the laws today.

“I want the whole thing cleaned off,” said New Haven Public works Honda Smith to a man trying to shovel the sidewalks in front of Metro PCS on Howard Avenue.

It’s her job to make sure sidewalks are clear even if she has to pick up a shovel.

“Help their senior citizens clean off their sidewalks, because these seniors can’t do it,” said Smith.

We caught up with her shoveling. She says the property owner here can’t do it because he’s in the hospital.

“Just clearing off a nice pathway so that people can walk through. Not the best, but it’s a nice one where they can walk through,” said Smith.

Smith says it is the business or property owner’s responsibility to make sure sidewalks are clear of snow and ice 24 hours after a storm. It needs to be 42 inches wide so a wheel chair could get through. If it’s not, she might come visit you.

“This is just a warning right now. Since nobody is home, I’ll come back out tomorrow and if it’s not done I’ll give them a citation,” said Smith when she spotted a messy path on Hallock Street.

That citation just went up to 250 dollars in the city. She also spotted a snowy mess right behind the fence of New Haven Village Suites

“That sidewalk hadn’t been done at all. So I have to go and put some pressure on them,” said Smith.

So she drove down to the hotel and got the new manager on the phone.

She told him, “What I need you to do is to come remove the snow off so that I can wave the fee for you.”

Folks who work at the hotel say they didn’t realize it was their responsibility to clear the sidewalk behind the hotel. They said they would take care of it as soon as possible.