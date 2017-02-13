A Valentine’s Surprise Engagement Plus Nick Fradiani Performs

CT Style has a very special Valentine’s Day show happening tomorrow — Tuesday, February 14th — beginning at 9am!

We recently gave away an engagement ring courtesy of Joseph A. Conte Jewelers in Hamden to our very lucky contest winners: Mike and Adrienne. This past weekend, Mike popped the question! Ryan and Teresa will be sharing their story and a look at their proposal which we were a part of.

Connecticut native and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will also be serenading the couple with his latest single, “Love Is Blind”.

We also caught up with Nick on what he’s been up to since his Idol win, new music and life in Connecticut.

Nick Fradiani wrote the song, “Love Is Blind” thinking it would be a perfect wedding song, as seen in the music video:

Not near a TV? You can watch CT Style LIVE from 9-9:30am online or on your mobile device: http://wtnh.com/on-air/watch-us-live/