State funding to make preschool available to more children

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – More than $1.5 million in state funding is being made available to nine communities that will allow 146 more children to get a high-quality preschool education.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced the funding today as part of the state’s smart start initiative which began in 2014 to expand access to pre-k in public schools especially among low-income children.

Governor Malloy says “We must ensure that children are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in life – regardless of income or zip code.

The towns receiving funding this year are: North Branford, Cheshire, East Hampton, Plymouth, Andover, Somers, Thomaston, Cromwell and Enfield.