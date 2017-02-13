Storms packing a punch on city and town budgets



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three winter blasts in a one-week period. With all of that snow clean up crews are being wiped out in more than one way.

The City of New Haven has more than 320 miles of roads to maintain and they’ve been working around the clock to clear them.

“We’ve got some problem areas as I mentioned. What we’re trying to do is when someone calls in with a complaint that’s where we’re dispatching manpower to,” said Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven.

Fontana says the city budgeted $650,000 for storm prep and clean-up this season. While the exact numbers aren’t in yet he says this last week has left the funds almost empty.

“We’re gonna be probably somewhere between 85 to 90 percent of the budget that is going to be depleted. We just got a big load of salt and sand and slat product and that alone was $50,000 and all of those numbers start to add up and we still have a few weeks to go,” said Fontana.

It isn’t just the big cities feeling the pinch. North Haven says their salt supplies are fine but their budget is hurting.

“It’s pretty much overtime and man hours. We will probably exceed that particular line item in the budget,” said First Selectman Michael Freda.

North Haven has about 124 miles of roads and 13 plows to clear them. Freda says one ore storm will put them over budget.

In Milford, the Department of Public Works says they just ordered 700 tons of salt to be delivered in the next few days/ DPW Director Chris Saley said their budget is getting short and the last few storms have been salt eaters.

Different towns, different ways of getting the job done. They all have one goal in common.

“People want streets cleaned. We need, public safety is always first and foremost for us,” said Fontana.

“The most important thing for me and for Public Works is the safety of the residents. Get these roads deiced and paved,” said Freda.