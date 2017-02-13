Study: Americans will spend $18.2 billion on gifts for Valentine’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The biggest love day of the year is officially here and whether you have bought a gift or not, odds are you will likely splurge a little.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federal, Americans will spend around 18 billion dollars for the holiday. Now this may seem like a lot but it’s less than 20 billion dollars Americans spend last year. The survey found Americans plan to spend an average $85.21 on their significant other/spouse, $26.59 on other family members such as children or parents, $6.56 on children’s classmates/teachers, $6.51 on friends, $4.27 on co-workers, and $4.44 on pets.

The survey says the most popular Valentine’s Day presents rank in the following order:

  1. Candy
  2. Cards
  3. Date night
  4. Flowers
  5. Jewelry
  6. Clothing

The NRF says consumers plan to spend $4.3 billion on jewelry (given by 19 percent of shoppers), $3.8 billion on an evening out (37 percent), $2 billion on flowers (35 percent), $1.9 billion on clothing (19 percent), $1.7 billion on candy (50 percent), $1.4 billion on gift cards/gift certificates (16 percent) and $1 billion on greeting cards (47 percent).

You can head to the National Retail Federation’s website for more information.

