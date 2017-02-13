Utility wires fall on school bus with Wolcott students on board

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Utility wires have fallen on a school bus with students on board in Wolcott Monday morning.

Police say at around 10:21 a.m., the bus driver was driving by 855 Spindle Road when a fuse next to a transformer blew, landing utility wires right on the bus. This shut down the power and the transformer leaked.

The bus driver stopped the bus and called it in. Eversource is now on the scene and five elementary school students remain on board while utility crews work to diffuse the situation.

There were no reports of injuries.