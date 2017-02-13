Waterford Police investigate beauty store theft, search for two males

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department say they need assistance in identifying two male suspects as they investigate a theft at a beauty store in the Waterford Commons.

Police posted surveillance pictures on the department’s Facebook page of the men from the Ulta Beauty store as they attempt to locate the two males. The suspects stole numerous fragrances totaling over $500 in merchandise value, according to police.

If anyone knows of the identity of the two suspects, Waterford Police ask that you contact Officer Carroll at rcarroll@waterfordct.org or at 860-442-9451.