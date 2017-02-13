What’s Brewing: Wedding on Aisle 4?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everything Grammys,Valentine’s Day’s, grocery store wedding, and more

The biggest stars in music were all out for the Grammy Awards last night. Take a look at the fashion hits and misses, plus see the night’s big winners.

Singer Ceelo Green had a very unique outfit, which catch everyone’s eye.

On a sad note, Al Jarreau, Grammy winning jazz singer has dead at 76. He spoke with us just last year.

Typically, 18 billion dollars will be spent on Valentine’s Day.

A Florida couple exchanged their vows exactly where they met, at the grocery store.