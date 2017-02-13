What’s Brewing: Wedding on Aisle 4?

By Published: Updated:
12d15c31dc64451e8bfb93aff8769383

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Everything Grammys,Valentine’s Day’s, grocery store wedding, and more

The biggest stars in music were all out for the Grammy Awards last night. Take a look at the fashion hits and misses, plus see the night’s big winners.

Singer Ceelo Green had a very unique outfit, which catch everyone’s eye.

On a sad note, Al Jarreau, Grammy winning jazz singer has dead at 76. He spoke with us just last year.

Typically, 18 billion dollars will be spent on Valentine’s Day.

A Florida couple exchanged their vows exactly where they met, at the grocery store.

 

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s