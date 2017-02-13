Why the car wash can save you thousands!



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – While the sand and salt on the ground is necessary for you to be able to get around when there is wintry weather, it can do a lot of harm to your vehicle. In fact, it can cost your car thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“Oh it’s like liquid cancer…it just eats up the metal on the cars,” said Rich Pudelka, Sr., Manager of Monro Muffler, Hamden.

We’re talking about salt, sand, and pre-treatment. It may be nasty stuff, but that liquid brine is a necessary solution to help keep us safe.

“I mean, after 12 inches of snow, the following morning we were perfect to drive. And there’s only one way they can do that and that’s with a lot of chemicals,” said Nicholas Magnotta, Owner Hamden Wash and Wax.

And those chemicals can eat away at the vehicle you use every day. So what harm can it do?

The steel brake line, they’re cold rolled steel and they will be effected with all that rust. We see a lot of them rupture and break and we have to replace them and that’s due basically to salt and rot.

A replacement costs hundreds of dollars, but it’s much better than the alternative.

If a brake line goes, half of your master cylinder will empty out and your petal will be really low and if you have to stop in a panic stop you’re not going to be able to do it.

Which brings us to the car wash. If you want your car to last longer than a few years, definitely need to get it washed this time of the year.

The most important part of that wash is the underbody wash!

“There’s about 60 pounds of pressure per nozzle. There are about 10 nozzles that hit the underbody of the car in different directions. And then you have a set of nozzles that use a rust inhibitor. It’s a chemical that’s suppose to prevent rust,” said Magnotta.

And rust prevention is key, just be careful not to get your car washed when temps are well below freezing, that can cause your paint to chip or the seals in your door to crack if not dried properly!