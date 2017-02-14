24-year-old arrested in Plainfield drug bust, more arrests expected

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old Plainfield resident has been arrested in a narcotics bust.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on North Chestnut Street in the Wauregan Village of Plainfield. Police say during the search, they found several bags of heroin, marijuana and other narcotic-related substances and paraphernalia.

Plainfield police’s investigation began when they saw a car parked illegally, creating a traffic hazard on North Chestnut Street, occupied by 24-year-old Zachary Holden of Moosup.

Police say while they were speaking with Holden and the female resident at the North Chestnut Street home, they saw several narcotics-related items on the steps and smelled marijuana coming from inside the home. Holden was also, police say, in possession of multiple bags of heroin. Holden was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

Additional arrests related to the sale and possession of narcotics from the North Chestnut Street home are expected.