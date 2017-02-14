4 kilos of cocaine found in car during routine traffic stop

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police pulled a car over in Waterbury on Monday and found 4 kilograms of cocaine in the backseat. According to investigators, a trooper was on Hamilton Avenue and spotted a driver who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The trooper followed the car onto I-84 and pulled over 43-year-old Luis Ortiz of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, when he swerved onto the right shoulder. Ortiz allowed the trooper to search the vehicle, and four kilograms of cocaine were found inside a bag in the backseat of the car. Ortiz was placed under arrest and faces a number of charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

