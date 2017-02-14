911 call released in Stop & Shop attack

Related Coverage PD: Couple attacked by group of males at Meriden grocery store



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 received 911 calls made by Meriden Stop & Shop employees right after Sunday’s attack. Police said this appears to be an unprovoked attack and stress the importance in getting the public’s help to find those responsible.

“There was an altercation inside our store and someone got their, uh…Someone got punched in the face,” a portion of the call said.

Related Content: PD: Couple attacked by group of males at Meriden grocery store

A man was attacked and jumped inside the store Sunday afternoon. Meriden Police said the man was followed inside by five men, caught on surveillance camera as they walked in behind the victim. One of the suspects sucker punched the 28-year-old victim from behind, knocking him unconscious. Police said the victim lost some teeth in the attack.

“I was informed the gentleman moved to the bathroom to clean himself up and there’s, there’s blood all over the bathroom,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

Listen to the 911 calls:

https://lintvwtnh.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/2017-02-13-meriden-stop-shop-911-call.mp3

Police said the man and his wife were walking to Stop & Shop, when the five suspects drove up in a white Ford Fusion and started harassing them.

“Particularly disturbing is that there doesn’t seem to be a relationship from what we understand between the victim and suspect,” said Sgt. Christopher Fry, Meriden Police.

They followed the man in the store, even threatening to punch his wife. The victim stepped in, verbally defending his wife. That’s when the assault happened. Police said the vicious nature of this attack adds urgency to get these suspects off the streets.

“We don’t know who else they might victimize. We don’t know if this is a random type of incident,’ Sgt. Fry said. “We would like to know what the motive is.”

If you recognize any of the people in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to call Meriden Police.