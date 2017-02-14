A Break From The Storms-For Now!

The system heading our way for tomorrow is very disorganized and in two separate pieces! We only expect a few rain or snow showers to come through tomorrow! No travel issues expected!

These two pieces come together too late for our area, but will make for another big snowstorm over New Hampshire and Maine tomorrow and Thursday. Very beneficial for snowmobilers and skiers up there!

Speaking of snow, there is some good news to share. The snow sitting on the ground here in Connecticut all the way up the Connecticut River Valley through Northern New England holds some very beneficial water to put a dent in our local drought. Here’s a look at how much water is estimated in the snow-pack:

The map above shows between 1″ to 4″ of water content over Connecticut. As much as 6″ to 10″ of water up north. The actual snow depth map is impressive across all of New England.

The yellow shows where the snow is at least a foot deep and that is extensive. Notice the purple over Maine where the snow depth is at least 50″ and likely to increase by 10″ over the next couple of days. I don’t think we will be adding to the snow depth here in Connecticut through early next week. If anything, it will be shrinking. -Gil