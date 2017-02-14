Another New England snow storm; likely a near-miss for CT

Parts of New England are measuring the snow during the past week in feet, and there is more on the way. A developing storm will move through New England Wednesday before intensifying east of Maine or Massachusetts Wednesday night into Thursday. The storm will likely bring another foot or more of snow to parts of Maine. It’s white gold for the ski resorts that will enjoy great conditions for a while.

The exact position of the storm is uncertain, and it has a big impact on the weather for most of New England. It looks like it will be just far enough east that Connecticut sees nothing more than a few flurries on Thursday. The wind will pick up to 15-35 mph on Thursday. Colder air wraps around the storm, and highs will only be in the mid 30s in CT on Thursday, but it will feel like the 20s and 10s due to the strong breeze.

The forecast stakes are higher for our friends in eastern Massachusetts. The storm could bring anywhere from a few flurries to more than 6″ of snow depending on where it develops. For anyone thinking of becoming a meteorologist, it’s forecasts like these that make this job so exciting. We’ll continue tracking this storm on Wednesday.

Further down the road, the weather looks quiet through the Presidents’ Day weekend. Expect a warm-up to near 50° on Sunday and Monday. Overall, we’re not expecting much active weather through the middle of next week. Long-range computer models suggest that there will not be another significant snow event at the Shoreline through the end of the month.