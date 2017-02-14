BBB warns you of dangerous email scam

(WTNH) — According to the Better Business Bureau, one of the most dangerous email scams you should be aware of is the “W-2 scam.”

The IRS said that this scam is executed by criminals who disguise an email to look like it came from a business executive. The email is typically sent to the company’s accounting or HR department asking for a list of tax forms, employee’s information and Social Security Numbers.

This scam originally targeting businesses is now being used against nonprofit organizations, school districts, healthcare providers, chain restaurants, temporary staffing agencies, tribal casinos and delivery companies.

The email may include wording such as, “Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (Name, Social Security Number, date of birth, home address and salary),” or “Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.”

Some tips to preventing W-2 theft include to re-evaluate the workplace procedures. The BBB said the simplest way for criminals to run these operations is if a business lacks the checks and balances necessary to protect employees’ and clients’ information and requests for money transfers by untraceable means.



A second tip is to meet with all employees and to make sure that everyone knows and understands how these schemes work.

A third tip is to review written policies and draw up a new organizational policy to prevent the W-2 scam and other scams from happening.

For more tips and information about other scams, you can go to the IRS website.