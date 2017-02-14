BBB warns you of dangerous email scam

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — According to the Better Business Bureau, one of the most dangerous email scams you should be aware of is the “W-2 scam.”

 

The IRS said that this scam is executed by criminals who disguise an email to look like it came from a business executive. The email is typically sent to the company’s accounting or HR department asking for a list of tax forms, employee’s information and Social Security Numbers.

 

This scam originally targeting businesses is now being used against nonprofit organizations, school districts, healthcare providers, chain restaurants, temporary staffing agencies, tribal casinos and delivery companies.

 

The email may include wording such as, “Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (Name, Social Security Number, date of birth, home address and salary),” or “Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.”

 

Some tips to preventing W-2 theft include to re-evaluate the workplace procedures. The BBB said the simplest way for criminals to run these operations is if a business lacks the checks and balances necessary to protect employees’ and clients’ information and requests for money transfers by untraceable means.


A second tip is to meet with all employees and to make sure that everyone knows and understands how these schemes work.

 

A third tip is to review written policies and draw up a new organizational policy to prevent the W-2 scam and other scams from happening.

 

For more tips and information about other scams, you can go to the IRS website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s