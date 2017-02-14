Chocolate companies compete to be your Valentine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you bought valentines chocolate for that special someone this year, there were a lot of things trying to influence your purchase.

Mars and Hershey are kind of the Coke and Pepsi of the candy industry. The two giant companies share most of the chocolate market. They spend millions of dollars on TV ads every year.

A business professor at Southern Connecticut State University has studied their marketing strategies. He says some of the most effective advertising is right there in the candy aisle.

“They do in-store displays, so when you go into the store and you see those little displays there on the shelves, and there’s a lot of competition for shelf position in stores,” said Jason Patalinghug, SCSU Business Professor.

The professor studied chocolate sales in New Haven and 16 other metropolitan areas. He found for every $10 spent on in-store advertising for a particular kind of candy, that candy’s market share increased by 4%.