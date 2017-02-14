Connecticut city offers free STD testing on Valentine’s Day

(Image: Shutterstock)
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Nothing says love like a free STD test.

One Connecticut city is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

The Norwalk Health Department normally charges $10 for the service, but is waiving the fee on Tuesday.

Theresa Argondezzi, a health educator with the department, tells The Hour that Valentine’s Day is a great time to be open and honest about sexual health with loved ones.

She says there were four new cases of HIV in Norwalk in 2015, the most recent year for which data are available, and 335 city residents living with HIV. Norwalk falls below the state average for the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases.

Norwalk is a coastal city of about 90,000 residents in southwestern Connecticut.

