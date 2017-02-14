CT Style Engagement Ring Winner Pops the Question in the Most Romantic Way

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Mike Gallio is the ultimate romantic. So naturally, when he popped the question to his girlfriend Adrienne Cascio, he wanted it to feel like a fairytale. But the moment ended up being much more than they could have imagined.

“I always laughed at people who said you’ll know when you know because it’s such a ridiculous statement, but you do,” Mike said. “You really do. It hits you light a freight train.”

The couple first laid eyes on each other in 2012.

“I remember the first time I saw him,” Adrienne recalled. “I was at my interview and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s so cute.’”

They met at work and what started as a friendship quickly turned romantic.

“We’ve always been a team,” Mike said. “We tackle everything together.”

From day one, Mike knew Adrienne was the one. He was saving up money to buy a ring, but his proposal plans took a turn when they found out they were expecting.

“I like to think our love is a priority but proposing over paying our hospital bills for the labor and what not, you know, when you grow older and age and you mature a little bit, prioritizing the right things definitely is something you learn either the hard way or the easy way,” Mike explained.

Six months ago, the couple happily welcomed their son Vincent into their lives.

“He’s the most beautiful little boy I’ve laid eyes on,” Adrienne said. “I love being a mom. It’s one of the best things that’s happened to me.”

“I would definitely agree with that,” Mike said. “He really is my brightest star at the darkest night.”

But mike wanted to take the next step to make their family complete, so when he found out he won the engagement ring contest on CT Style, he quickly put his plan into action. On Saturday, February 11, Mike sent Adrienne on a scavenger hunt.

“He sent me all over,” Adrienne explained. “I had to get coffee and lunch and get my nails done and be pampered and go on a shopping spree. He had me all over. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Leave it to Mike to save the best for last. At 7 p.m. sharp, Adrienne was dropped off at the majestic Waterbury Palace Theater to receive her final clue. Waiting for her in the Grand Foyer was Mike.

“When I walked through the doors I was shocked,” Adrienne said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Mike popped the question with a 14 carat white gold ring, custom designed by Jospeh A. Conte Jewelers in Hamden.

“I think it’s so beautiful,” Adrienne said. “I can’t get enough of it. I’m still in shock.”

The newly engaged couple wrapped up their night with dinner at Signatures Restaurant and now Mike and Adrienne are looking forward to beginning their life together as one.

“Oh there’s so many reasons I want to marry him,” Adrienne said. “He’s gotten me through the hardest times in my light and he make some laugh when I’m sad. He makes me so happy.”

“I’m so content with my life with her now that if every day was like today until the day I died I would die a happy man … a very extremely happy man,” Mike said.