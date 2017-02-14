DEEP Announces $400,000 in Trail Grants Across Connecticut

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced today it has awarded $400,000 in grants for seven projects to plan and design, build, expand, or enhance and improve multi-use trails and greenways across the state.

“Through our Recreational Trails program we are providing funds that will provide safe recreational opportunities for families and friends to travel throughout the state. Whether biking or walking any time of year or snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter, Connecticut offers attractive year-round opportunities for people of all ages,” said DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee. “We applaud Governor Malloy and members of the General Assembly for making these funds available and allowing us to continue improving and connecting the many tremendous trail and greenway networks in our state.”

DEEP expanded the scope of its Recreational Trails Program under terms of Public Act 15-190 , which allowed the agency to provide funding for a full range of multi-use trails and greenways projects. This legislation also expanded eligibility for grants so that non-profit organizations are able to receive funds under this program.

DEEP’s Recreational Trails Program distributed $5.8 million in trails grants. The $400,000 in grants awarded today were made possible from these same funds as a result of projects that were either under budget or that did not come to fruition.

DEEP envisions most projects being completed by spring 2018.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s