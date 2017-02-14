Effort underway in Congress to protect renters from foreclosures

Senator Richard Blumenthal
Senator Richard Blumenthal

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH)  –  A bill has been introduced in congress to protect tenants when properties are foreclosed.

The bill, introduced by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota, would ensure that expired federal protections for renters living in foreclosed properties are renewed.

Blumenthal says “It’s a matter of basic fairness and commonsense:  Families should not be kicked to the curb because their landlord didn’t pay his mortgage.  But under current law, families who pay their rent and play by the rules can be evicted.”

According to the Law Center in almost half of the states renters can be evicted with five days notice or less without federal protections in place.

Estimates indicate that 27 percent of properties and 10 percent of units in foreclosure are renter-occupied.

