Woman, firefighter hurt in West Hartford apartment fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman and firefighter were injured in an overnight fire at an apartment building in West Hartford Tuesday.

West Hartford Firefighters say the fire started around 1:30 a.m. in a bedroom at an apartment on Rosemary Court. Officials say one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. She has since been released. One firefighter who was on the scene was also treated for minor burns.

While the home is damaged, fire crews were able to save the house so it is not a total loss.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.